Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Hits $0.61 on Major Exchanges

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Lido DAO Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $392,060.00 worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.72 or 0.00443392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00061022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00049716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00088454 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00067207 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.10 or 0.00511166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 tokens.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

