Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lifestyle International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Lifestyle International stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 514. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.98. Lifestyle International has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services.

