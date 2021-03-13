Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Holdings Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,563 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.27% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $257,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $400,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $3,230,314.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,035.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $7,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,926,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,727 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,288. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $156.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.53.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

