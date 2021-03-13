Lightning Bitcoin Price Up 23.4% Over Last Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $9.15 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $2.37 or 0.00003869 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.23 or 0.00366266 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.