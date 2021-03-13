Linker Coin Price Tops $0.0427 on Top Exchanges (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Linker Coin has a market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $7,950.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00048067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.08 or 0.00648756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00066240 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00025126 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00035457 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

