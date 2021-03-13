Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:LNGLF) Short Interest Update

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:LNGLF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the February 11th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

LNGLF stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Liquefied Natural Gas has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

Get Liquefied Natural Gas alerts:

About Liquefied Natural Gas

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification and progression of liquefied natural gas (LNG) development projects to facilitate the production and sale of LNG. It operates through LNG Infrastructure, and Technology and Licensing segments. The company's projects include the Magnolia LNG project located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the United States; and the Bear Head LNG project situated in Point Tupper, Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquefied Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquefied Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.