Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:LNGLF) Short Interest Update

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:LNGLF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the February 11th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
LNGLF stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Liquefied Natural Gas has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
About Liquefied Natural Gas
