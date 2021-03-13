Lisk (LSK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $414.26 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $3.25 or 0.00005429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $414.26 million and approximately $30.88 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00016944 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010234 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008077 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,438,197 coins and its circulating supply is 127,502,959 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

