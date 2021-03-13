Litecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $15.03 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion and $6.95 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $225.53 or 0.00377825 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 26.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000164 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,644,202 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.