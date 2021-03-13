Litecoin Plus Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $135,162.83 and $69.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,965.37 or 1.00110560 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00013251 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00032084 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00085680 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000915 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003022 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

