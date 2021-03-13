Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 463,400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 926,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lizhi stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 107,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Lizhi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIZI opened at $10.63 on Friday. Lizhi has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52.

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China. It provides podcasts and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices.

