Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $42,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $341.70. 27,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,030. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $336.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.81. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The stock has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

