Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 3,100 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,286,000 after buying an additional 1,460,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,112,000 after buying an additional 6,054,679 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after purchasing an additional 270,101 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Sysco by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,340,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,804,000 after purchasing an additional 228,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,093,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.53. 20,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,160.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

