Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 1.5% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Intuit by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in shares of Intuit by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $28,494,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Intuit by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $11.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $393.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,551. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.49.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

