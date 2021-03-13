Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 2.4% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.5% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $8,435,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $264.14. The stock had a trading volume of 16,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,363. The company has a market cap of $174.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.96. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.08.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

