Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 15,500 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 420.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,272. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,941,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Insiders have sold 36,672 shares of company stock worth $1,297,775 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNTX. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

