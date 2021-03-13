Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 2,900 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.1% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.30. The company had a trading volume of 180,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,314. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $418.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

