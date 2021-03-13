Loopring Reaches One Day Volume of $61.37 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $702.38 million and approximately $61.37 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00000956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00050411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $409.34 or 0.00680601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00066727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00037460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00025425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

LRC is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,221,332,445 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

