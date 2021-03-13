Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $38,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 221.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after buying an additional 70,904 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.84. 96,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,827. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.47.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

