Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to post sales of $5.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies posted sales of $5.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year sales of $20.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $20.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $19.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $14.03 on Friday. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

