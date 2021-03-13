Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to report sales of $3.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.90 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year sales of $15.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $15.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $25.83 million, with estimates ranging from $25.50 million to $26.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,456,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. 7.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

