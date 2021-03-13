Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 41,386 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.11% of Luminex worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMNX. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Luminex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,045,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Luminex by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Luminex by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminex alerts:

Luminex stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.21 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex Co. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Luminex’s payout ratio is -190.48%.

In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.