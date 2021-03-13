Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Update

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the February 11th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUMIF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 73,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,967. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. Luminex Resources has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.81.

About Luminex Resources

Luminex Resources Corp. operates as a precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on gold and copper projects in Ecuador. The company owns interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of 10,101 hectares located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador.

