Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUMO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LUMO opened at $13.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.55. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 2,053.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 106,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $2,376,282.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 29,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $652,796.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 6.7% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.