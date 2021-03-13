Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652,189 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 2.07% of Lyft worth $322,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 917,730 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,088,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 842,524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $41,393,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.37. 8,332,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,572,508. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $66.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $330,946.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,362,907 shares of company stock worth $136,096,518. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.