Lympo 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.68 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, Lympo has traded up 205.4% against the dollar. One Lympo token can now be bought for $0.0442 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo has a market cap of $36.57 million and $3.68 million worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00050060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.57 or 0.00677576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00065993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00025760 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00036828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

About Lympo

LYM is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lympo Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

