LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 131,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $13,107,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE LYB traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $109.42. 3,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,756. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $110.97.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.