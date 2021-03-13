M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.28% of M.D.C. worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 978.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $60.27 on Thursday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

In related news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,220.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,199,367. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

