Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7,577.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,753,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,561 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,863,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,393,000 after buying an additional 1,356,964 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth $13,496,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 4,038.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 517,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after buying an additional 504,857 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,035,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,568,000 after buying an additional 373,873 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $29.49.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.61.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

