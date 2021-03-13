Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 2,692 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in StoneCo by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in StoneCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneCo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $76.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.44. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.26 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.