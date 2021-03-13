Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,056 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 71,607 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,668,294,000 after buying an additional 1,115,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,525,000 after acquiring an additional 285,867 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,973,000 after acquiring an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,440,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,513,000 after acquiring an additional 120,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,674,549 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $146,541,000 after acquiring an additional 480,859 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

