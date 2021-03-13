Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,401 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 167,099 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSMX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the third quarter worth $170,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 25.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 34.3% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BSMX opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Profile

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

