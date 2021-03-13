Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) by 275.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Banco Macro worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 58.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares during the period.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of BMA opened at $14.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $951.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Banco Macro S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $26.79.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

