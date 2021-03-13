Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.59 Million Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 455.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,290 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 59,773 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in STORE Capital by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

NYSE STOR opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.