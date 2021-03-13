Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in KLA by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional grew its position in KLA by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

KLAC stock opened at $296.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.83 and its 200-day moving average is $248.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $342.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.