Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 4,970 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HIG shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $54.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $55.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

