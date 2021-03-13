Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 865.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.13.

In other Universal Display news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $221.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.08 and a 200 day moving average of $212.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

