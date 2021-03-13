MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.47.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -79.19 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.