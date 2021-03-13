MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the February 11th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 708,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 880.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:MX traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,670. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $826.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.
About MagnaChip Semiconductor
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.
