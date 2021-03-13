MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the February 11th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 708,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 880.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MX traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,670. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $826.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. Analysts forecast that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

