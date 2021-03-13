Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.09% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $72,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Boston Partners increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 277,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 79,778 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 101,110 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 135,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $437,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

MGY stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $13.35.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

