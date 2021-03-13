Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,760 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 2.00% of Malibu Boats worth $25,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Malibu Boats by 723.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBUU. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $89.04 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $89.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average of $62.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $1,335,777.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $1,169,603.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

