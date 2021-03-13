Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) Short Interest Down 52.4% in February

Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the February 11th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Mallard Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. 558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,001. Mallard Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.48.

About Mallard Acquisition

Mallard Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

