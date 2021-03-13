Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Short Interest Update

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the February 11th total of 233,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTX. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 826,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 48,669 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitex International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Manitex International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 955,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 69,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

MNTX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.29. 35,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.08 million, a PE ratio of -12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $8.57.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Manitex International had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. Equities analysts predict that Manitex International will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

