ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of ManTech International worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 95.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,898,000 after buying an additional 197,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,089,000 after buying an additional 142,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 14.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 451,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,081,000 after buying an additional 57,197 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,879,000 after buying an additional 52,602 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 461,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,033,000 after buying an additional 37,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $82.02 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.72 and a 200 day moving average of $79.56.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $638.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

MANT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.