MANTRA DAO Price Reaches $0.49 on Exchanges (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One MANTRA DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000806 BTC on major exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $131.79 million and approximately $52.17 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 91.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.97 or 0.00443827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00061053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00049799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00088859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00067564 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.45 or 0.00511770 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011450 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,965,602 tokens. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao

MANTRA DAO Token Trading

