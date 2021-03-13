Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,372,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167,306 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,039 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,837,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,364 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7,380.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.