Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) vs. Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Head-To-Head Review

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Tellurian shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.3% of Tellurian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Marathon Oil and Tellurian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil -32.64% -6.64% -3.97% Tellurian -623.45% -123.99% -43.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marathon Oil and Tellurian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil $5.19 billion 1.85 $480.00 million $0.75 16.27 Tellurian $28.77 million 37.49 -$151.77 million ($0.69) -4.04

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Tellurian. Tellurian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Marathon Oil and Tellurian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil 4 11 9 0 2.21 Tellurian 2 0 2 0 2.00

Marathon Oil presently has a consensus target price of $8.01, indicating a potential downside of 34.36%. Tellurian has a consensus target price of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 83.69%. Given Tellurian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Marathon Oil.

Volatility and Risk

Marathon Oil has a beta of 3.36, meaning that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tellurian has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Tellurian on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved developed reserves totaling 721 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and estimated proved undeveloped reserves totaling 484 mmboe. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc. engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. It owns interests in 9,373 net acres of natural gas production assets, and 72 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

