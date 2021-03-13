Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,913,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 230,808 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $285,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,108,000 after purchasing an additional 790,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,081,000 after purchasing an additional 132,102 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,718,000 after purchasing an additional 40,950 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,271,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,652,000 after purchasing an additional 132,273 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

