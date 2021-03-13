Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Update

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, an increase of 91.8% from the February 11th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MRIN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. 457,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.07.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter.
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.
