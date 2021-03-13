Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Update

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, an increase of 91.8% from the February 11th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MRIN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. 457,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.07.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marin Software stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Marin Software at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.

