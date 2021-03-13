Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Markel worth $10,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth about $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth about $107,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,133.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,065.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,024.27. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,149.26.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. Analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,511. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.80.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

