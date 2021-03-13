MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,391 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of MarketAxess worth $63,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,515,000 after acquiring an additional 118,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,072,000 after acquiring an additional 48,152 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,593,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,459,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in MarketAxess by 2,386.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in MarketAxess by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

MKTX opened at $516.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $540.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.18. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,215 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

